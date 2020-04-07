Determining accurate number of virus cases poses a challenge for ‘flattening the curve’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Getting an accurate picture of not just the current number of coronavirus cases, but when the crisis might improve, continues to be a challenge.

On Tuesday, Johnson County, Kansas, reported just four new cases and one new death.

While that might make it seem like the spread of the virus is slowing, it's hard for any single moment during the pandemic to truly capture what's happening.

And now, local leaders want your input to help broaden their understanding.

"We all just have to be paying attention to our local area and figuring out what's going on and trying to do a good job of tracking it and reduce the spread as much as possible," said Elizabeth Holzschuh, epidemiologist with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

But getting a precise handle on that is proving difficult.

Johnson County's Health Department has just two disease investigators, now overwhelmed with trying to track hundreds of patients and their current status during this public health crisis.

Hospitals are swamped trying to keep up, too, with numbers going to the CDC and state and local health agencies. It's information that typically hasn't been shared on a widespread basis.

"It takes a lot of cooperation. Johnson County in and of itself has five hospitals, and not all our patients are hospitalized in Johnson County," Holzschuh said. "Some are up at KU or at Research. So it's a lot of moving parts, and it's very difficult to sort of get all those moving parts aligned."

But the trickiest part to understand is how many patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases have now recovered. A big piece of that issue traces back to the ongoing testing shortage.

In Asia, some countries test patients weeks after their initial diagnosis and deem two negative tests to mean a patient is back to normal. Right now, that's not possible here with the current local testing capacity.

"In Johnson County, we're begging, borrowing and stealing essentially to try to get test kits to do mass testing," Holzschuh said. "And even our mass testing is not mass. It's what we can do with what is available."

For now, the best way to figure out what recovery looks like and when restrictions could be lifted will come through spotting a steady, consistent drop in COVID-19 test results, hospitalizations and deaths, sustained over a period of time.

"This isn't going to be a clear cut, at this point we are done, we are out of the woods," Holzschuh said.

"Honestly, I want people to know we are doing everything we can from the health department perspective and hospitals perspective to make the right decisions at the right time, using data so it is done intentionally."

On Tuesday, Johnson County launched a new online survey, which it wants everyone who lives in the county to complete, whether you have been sick or not.

Without mass quantity testing available, the county's hoping the survey will help broaden their understanding of how many people could be affected. The survey will only be up for a few days, and then there will be a new one re-conducted in a couple weeks to help measure changes.

And starting this week, the county is also ramping up its new community testing program.

A total of 750 tests have been acquired, and the county will begin testing the most high-risk populations, those who live and work in nursing homes. That will be followed by essential workers, like those in grocery stores who are experiencing a lot of contact with the public.

Within the coming days and weeks, a total of 1,600 random county residents will also be tested, based on those who responded to the survey. Those tests will be done in four waves of 400 tests each. Residents who are selected will be notified about testing via email.