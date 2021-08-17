Doctors have questions about CDC’s plans to have booster shots for all

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — If you’re considered fully vaccinated, the government is expected to ask you to get a third shot to protect against the delta variant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention want to make sure people have adequate protection against the coronavirus. Last week, the CDC recommended boosters for those with weakened immune systems.

The third round of shots would begin once the Food and Drug Administration fully approves the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which is expected in September.

The Biden Administration is expected to recommend booster shots eight months after receiving the second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Both are seeking approval for booster shots from the FDA.

Johnson and Johnson is expected to release data about a second dose of its vaccine later this month.

Breakthrough cases have been rare but the CDC says there is now data to indicate that immunity provided by the vaccines diminishes over time.

“We do know there is a preprint (study) from Israel looking at people who have gotten the vaccination and then looking at (what happened to them) four months and out from getting the vaccination,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson of the University of Kansas Hospital. “Certainly those people it looks like would have higher amounts of infection. But even in the conclusion for those authors, they state it really isn’t enough to assess whether you need a booster or additional dosing.”

The World Health Organization has called for a moratorium on booster shots until the end of September because poor countries have been struggling to get the vaccines.

Just over half of American adults are considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.