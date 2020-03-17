Dollar General dedicating first hour of business to senior customers

VALLEJO, CA – MARCH 12: A customer leaves a Dollar General store on March 12, 2015 in Vallejo, California. Dollar General Stores Inc. announced plans to open over 700 new stores in 2015 in an attempt to improve on its position among discount retailers in the United States. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dollar General Corporation announced Monday plans to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers as well as amend store hours beginning Tuesday, March 17.

“Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus,” the company said in a news release.

The company said they want to provide the at-risk customers with the ability to purchase items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.

Other customers are being asked to plan their shopping trips around this window of time.

All stores are also planning to close an hour earlier than usual to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, as well as their health and well-being.