Doniphan County reports first positive case of COVID-19

DONIPHAN, COUNTY, Kan. — Doniphan County is reporting its first positive case of coronavirus COVID-19.

The Doniphan County Health Department was notified Tuesday morning by KDHE that a resident in the county has tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department said the individual is in isolation and following the recommendations of health officials. The department is working to reach out to anyone who may have come into contact with the individual.

“We continue to recommend that persons that have symptoms associated with a respiratory illness stay home and call your medical provider if your symptoms require medical attention and make sure you or your medical provider notify the Doniphan County Health Department if COVID-19 testing is done or if you are advised to quarantine,” the department said in a release.

“Our office continues to collaborate with health care providers in our community.”

Over 80 cases have been reported in the state of Kansas, including two deaths as of Tuesday. Johnson County has 36 positive cases including one death and Wyandotte County has 21 cases, also including one death.