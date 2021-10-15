Don’t be ‘spooked:’ Health department offers COVID-19 vaccine at Halloween Haunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people are expected to get spooked at Worlds of Fun this weekend. The Kansas City Health Department hopes to convince many of them to roll up their sleeves there too.

The health department will have a team at the amusement park manning a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday afternoon and evening. They will be administering the Pfizer vaccine from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for anyone age 12 and older. Minors will need permission from a parent or guardian.

The pop-up clinic will be at Halloween Haunt every Friday in October from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to offer the vaccine.

🎃Planning to attend @worldsoffun's #HalloweenHaunt tonight?



Make plans to stop by our pop-up #COVID19 vaccination clinic.



Our team will be there from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. offering the Pfizer vaccination for FREE!



Hope to see you there! pic.twitter.com/bhk6gmRhdG — KCMO Health Dept (@KCMOHealthDept) October 15, 2021

The health department has been holding vaccination clinics at various events and locations around town for months. Their goal is to make it as easy as possible for people who want a COVID-19 vaccine to get one. All of the COVID-19 shots are free to the public.