Douglas County brings indoor mask mandate back as COVID cases rise

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Douglas County has issued an emergency public health order, requiring face masks indoors once again.

The county let its previous mask order expire on Dec. 22 but urged residents to continue taking precautions over the holidays.

But Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health reports that the 14-day moving average for COVID cases is at a record high with 89 cases per day. As of Jan. 3, there were over 1,500 active cases in the county.

Lawrence Memorial Hospital CEO Russ Johnson said they expect patient numbers to increase to levels Douglas County hasn’t seen since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

It all comes while staffing has been a struggle for Lawrence Memorial and hospitals across the country.

“Every hospital’s ability to respond in the coming weeks and months will be limited not by supplies or number of beds available for patients, but by the staff members and providers able to care for them,” Johnson said.

Douglas County’s mask order applies to everyone age 2 and older in public spaces.

It goes into effect Friday, Jan. 7 and will be in place through at least Jan. 12. That’s when the Douglas County Commission will meet to discuss extending the mask mandate for about 30 days or rescinding the order.