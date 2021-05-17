Douglas County health department is the latest to endorse ending mask mandate

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Department was the latest in the metro to recommend county commissioners to end the mask mandate there.

Commissioners will consider the recommendation during its meeting Wednesday evening.

“We are in the process of reviewing updated CDC and KDHE guidance. Throughout this pandemic, we have tried to remain consistent with state and federal public health officials. We are working diligently with county leaders,” Dr. Thomas Marcellino, Local Health Officer for Douglas County, said in a statement.

The health department continues to encourage anyone age 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

People living in Douglas County can find information for vaccine appointments on the health department’s website. Parents will need to sign a consent form for anyone under the age of 18 to receive a vaccine.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County will consider whether to end its mask mandate at a commissioner’s meeting Monday night.

Other counties in the metro area have decided to do away with mask mandates, for everyone who is vaccinated. Most continue to recommend people who are not vaccinated continue wearing masks in public places.