Douglas County leaders opt to keep mask mandate for at least another week

LAWRENCE, Kan. — On Wednesday night, Douglas County commissioners decided not to drop the county’s mask mandate after new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Masks are still mandated in many circumstances in Lawrence and Douglas County, even if you’re vaccinated. Some commissioners also requested new masking rules for children before they would commit to a new health order.

At the start of Wednesday’s Douglas County Commission meeting, county health officials said state law prompted them to make their proposal that Douglas County remove its current public health order requiring masks.

But commissioners ultimately decided not to vote on anything and did not rescind the current order, pointing to the fact that some schools are still in session.

The current Douglas County health order will remain in effect until May 26. Another commission meeting is already planned for that day where more health order options will be considered.

Douglas County is one of the only municipalities in the Kansas City area that still has a mask mandate. Wyandotte County also still has its mask rule after its county leaders tabled discussion until later this month.

All other cities and counties in the Kansas City area dropped their health orders last week after the CDC issued new guidance that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors, except in limited circumstances.

