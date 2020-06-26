Douglas County officials say several COVID-19 cases tied to Lawrence bar

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Public health officials in Douglas County have tied several COVID-19 cases back to a Lawrence bar.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health announced Friday that several people who tested positive for COVID-19 were present at The Hawk, 1340 Ohio Street on the evenings of Friday, June 19 or Saturday, June 20.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is asking that anyone who was at the bar during that time period to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

“We believe the source of exposure for some of these cases occurred before they visited The Hawk, but we would consider them contagious during this time frame,” said Informatics Director Sonia Jordan.

“We are not confident in being able to identify everyone who was there and might have come in close contact with people who were contagious, so we have released this information.”

Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is asked to contact their healthcare provider.

Lawrence County Public Health’s coronavirus hotline is 785-856-4343.