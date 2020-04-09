Dozens of metro nurses fly to New Orleans to aid coronavirus relief efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Dozens of Kansas City nurses are now working in COVID-19 hot zones.

Twenty nurses from HCA Health System are in hard-hit Louisiana right now. Twenty more are headed that way.

A city known for its vibrant music and incredible eats now sits silent. More than 17,000 people are sick, and more than 600 people have died.

This week, the city hit a new single-day record with 70 new deaths and 200 new hospitalizations. ICU Beds across Louisiana are nearly full.

"This has been a tremendous challenge, and we have had to come together as a unit and as a team of nurses in order to meet the needs of these patients because they are very sick," Marie Locke, R.N. with Tulane Health System, said.

Marie Locke is on the front lines. The neurology nurse is now working at Tulane Hospital's new COVID-19 unit in New Orleans.

"This virus does not discriminate. Everyone is at risk," Locke said.

Her team is now getting support from Tulane's parent company, HCA, which operates several hospitals in the Kansas City area. Registered nurse Katie Bialczak from Centerpoint in Independence is among those answering the call to help.

"Every nurse knows what it feels like to be overwhelmed on a shift, and having these nurses work tirelessly and endlessly, you know what that feels like, so knowing I have the skills to come and help maybe just relieve a little bit of that pressure, it was an easy decision for me to make," Bialczak said.

HCA hopes the team of Kansas City nurses will gain valuable knowledge and experience in treating COVID-19 patients so they'll be ready for the challenge once our area starts to see the anticipated peak in cases here in the next few weeks.

"Tulane has done such a great job of identifying symptoms and even, like labs to look at, and when you’re looking at chest x-rays and things like that -- what to identify and how to help these patients the best that we can," Bialczak said.

The nurses said patients span all ages and health backgrounds. Their work to treat hundreds of patients who are extremely sick is difficult. However, they said they are grateful for an outpouring of support and will keep fighting to save lives in this public health crisis.

If you'd like to help, the nurses say one of the best ways to get involved is to donate blood, which there continues to see a critical shortage. They also appreciate meals being donated to healthcare workers, giving them one less worry as they focus on caring for critically ill patients.