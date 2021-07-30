Dozens of Missouri state workers test positive for COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The number of COVID-19 cases at a state office building have at least tripled over the past month.

At least 45 employees who work inside the Truman Office Building in Jefferson City have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the last week in June. More than 2100 people work inside the building.

Missouri’s Office of Administration said the 45 workers who tested positive are working from home if their health allows it.

The state sent more than 100 workers home from the building last month after 15 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

State workers are not required to disclose their vaccination status.