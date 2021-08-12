Driving the push for vaccinations: State takes testing, vaccines to the Kansas Turnpike

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new effort to vaccinate people across Kansas hit the ground Thursday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has mobile clinics posted at service areas along the Kansas Turnpike. Drivers who stop can get tested for COVID-19. Vaccinations are also be offered to people who are eligible.

The effort is due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

“Receiving the vaccine continues to be the best way to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Lee

Norman, M.D., Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said. “Through this partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and the Kansas Turnpike Authority, the vaccine will be more accessible to travelers allowing for further protection for all Kansans.”

Locations and times are as follows:

Lawrence Service Area (Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 209, Lawrence, Kansas)

• Thursday, Aug. 12, 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 13, 7-9 a.m. and 3-5 p.m.

Topeka Service Area (Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka Kansas)

• Thursday, Aug. 12, 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 13, 7-9 a.m., 3-5 p.m.

Matfield Green Service Area (Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 97, Cassoday, Kansas)

• Thursday, Aug. 12, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 13, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.