Employee at Leavenworth VA Medical Center tests positive for COVID-19

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Leavenworth VA Medical Center announced Monday that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is following instructions of medical providers, according to the hospital.

The hospital received the employee’s test results on Sunday, March 22.

“After receiving this information of a confirmed positive result, the Medical Center is collaborating with the local health jurisdiction for monitoring,” officials with the hospital said in a news release. “Currently, the risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low.”

The hospital said they have notified staff and patients who have had contact with the individual. Cleaning crews also deep cleaned the unit where they worked.

“The Leavenworth VA Medical Center continues to screen veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of the COVID-19 virus,” the news release said.

The VA offered the following tips to veterans and its staff to avoid exposure to the virus:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• Continue to practice social distancing protocol as recommended by the CDC.

• If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before

going to the facility.