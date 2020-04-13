EMT with Kansas City Fire Department dies from coronavirus, officials say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A member of the Kansas City Fire Department has died from the coronavirus, the department said Monday.

KCFD spokesman Jimmy Walker said an emergency medical technician died from complications related to COVID-19.

The EMT is a man in his late 60’s. The department has not released his name at this time.

He has been with the department since 2010 and before then was with the Municipal Ambulance Services Trust before the agencies merged.

The EMT is the first member of the department to die of the virus. Several others have tested positive, and Walker previously told FOX4 the department assumes they contracted the virus from patients they helped transport to local hospitals.

Walker said KCFD plans to release more information soon.