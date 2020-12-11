Even with COVID-19 vaccine, local doctors say precautions like masks, distancing still needed for now

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Doctors say the vaccine is a massive step toward defeating the coronavirus, but it’s only one step.

The vaccine, once approved, will go through several tiers before it’s available to the public.

Missouri’s health department has released its comprehensive distribution plan. In the plan, health care workers, essential workers and high-risk individuals will receive the vaccine first.

Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Dr. Mark Steele, executive clinical chief officer at Truman Medical Center, said once a patient receives the vaccine, it could take months before their body builds significant immunity.

“It requires two doses with Pfizer. You get the dose and then the second dose is supposed to be administered three weeks later,” Steele said.

People who get the vaccine could experience flu-like side effects

“People may feel a little bit run down. They could have muscle or joint aches, some could have fever or chills and a headache is also something that can occur,” Steele said.

FOX4 asked metro residents if the vaccine were available today if they would take it. Some said they would while others were more skeptical.

“If getting the vaccine meant that I couldn’t have to watch my loved ones ill and struggle to breathe, that is all I need to hear. Just, if it was someone you loved, would you do it for them?” local nurse Randi Meyer said.

“I would wait, honestly. I would like to see how health care workers and older people take the vaccine and how they are affected,” Kansas City resident Allison Dauzat said.

Steele said those who are vaccinated should still follow COVID-19 safety precautions because there’s a chance they could spread the virus to someone who hasn’t been vaccinated.

“It’s possible that the vaccine may significantly reduce serious illness, and you may not end up getting particularly sick or have symptoms of the virus, but could you potentially still have the virus and be able to transmit it to someone else. That remains a theoretical possibility.” Steele said.

Doctors say to defeat the virus, it’s imperative that everyone continue to wear a mask, wash their hands and socially distance.