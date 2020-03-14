Evergy won’t shut off power for customers facing financial hardships amid virus outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy said Friday it will not disconnect service at this time if customers aren’t able to pay their bill.

The utility company said it realizes some people might face financial difficulties during this time.

Due to the coronavirus, many throughout the metro have lost work because canceled events both big and small.

Evergy said the courtesy will apply to all residential and business accounts.

KC Water is also temporarily stopping water shut-offs due to nonpayment to make sure all customers have access to water.



“We know that washing hands is an important defense to this virus, so during these challenging times, we want to make sure every customer has access to clean running water,” KC Water Director Terry Leeds said.