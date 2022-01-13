Fairway to consider new indoor mask mandate

FAIRWAY, Kan. — Following the lead of three other Johnson County cities, the Fairway City Council will soon weigh the option to establish a new mask mandate.

On Thursday, the council will host a special meeting to consider an ordinance to put a mask mandate in place. The proposed ordinance requires anyone older than five to wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth while in indoor, public spaces.

Public and private schools within the city limits are exempt from the mandate; however, some students may be required to wear a mask under the county mandate. It requires masking for all students through 6th grade in local school districts.

Synagogues, mosques, churches and other places of worship are also exempt from the mandate. Federal and county government buildings are also exempt from masking requirements.

People who chose not to wear a mask could face a $25 fine. If approved, the mask mandate would be in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 14, unless extended by the council.

The Fairway City Council meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. Residents wanting to provide feedback on the potential ordinance can find more information on how to participate on the city’s website.