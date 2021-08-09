Fans didn’t line up to take advantage of vaccination clinic at Garth Brooks concert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Health Department thought Saturday’s Garth Brooks concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium would be the perfect place to give fans the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Monday, the health department said it administered a total of 35 vaccines during the four hour clinic. Fans were also entered in a drawing for seat upgrades at the concert.

Those who received vaccinations were happy with the convenient location of the shots.

“We live 45 minutes from everything, so if they didn’t have it in the parking lot of a Walmart or something I was going to, I didn’t really find a place in my schedule to get one,” Adam Johnson, who got the shot said.

The low turnout at the clinic resembled one held in Kansas City, Kansas, in June.

On June 4 and 5, anyone with a valid driver’s license who also chose to be vaccinated or get a COVID-19 test was also allowed to drive their car or truck on the track at Kansas Speedway.

Crews tested 240 people for COVID-19. They gave out only 124 vaccines.

“No matter what the number turns out to be, you always wish it would be higher,” Brian Koelliker, Unified Government’s vaccine mobile operations supervisor, said following the clinic.

If you haven’t been able to get a vaccine, but would like one, you can text a zip code to GETVAX (438829) to get information about the closest place to get a vaccination. The option is also available in Spanish by texting a zip code to VACUNA (822862).