FDA warning 7 companies selling products that falsely claim to treat coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The government claims seven companies are selling unapproved products making claims to treat or prevent the coronavirus.

The Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission are seeking to help the public identify products that are part of a scam.

The FDA stated that the companies are selling products like teas, oils and metals like silver, claiming they can help treat or prevent COVID-19.

The companies receiving warning letters from the FTC and FDA are:

Vital Silver

Quinessence Aromatherapy

N-Ergetics

Guru-Nanda

Vivify Holistic Clinic

Herbal Amy

The Jim Bakker Show.

A clinical pharmacist who specializes in infectious diseases at Truman Medical Center said it's not unusual for unscrupulous products to pop up on the market trying to take advantage of public concern or panic buying.

"There’s no necessary cure right now," Sayo Weihs, a lead clinical pharmacist for infectious diseases, said. "For prevention, the best thing is washing hands, even more than hand sanitizer. Old fashioned soap. Wash hands thoroughly. The CDC has many videos, resources to tell you how to wash hands. Washing hands thoroughly is one of the most important things you can do to prevent."

The FDA states there are no approved vaccines, drugs, or investigational products currently available to treat or prevent the virus.

The Federal Trade Commission said it is prepared to take enforcement actions against companies that continue to market this type of scam.

In the warning letters, the seven companies are ordered to immediately cease making all claims that their products can treat or cure coronavirus.