Fireworks display at St. Agnes in Roeland Park canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — An annual fireworks display held in suburban Kansas on July 3 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city announced on May 20.

The display is normally held in the area around St. Agnes Catholic Church, St. Agnes Catholic School and Bishop Miege High School. It’s a show put on by the cities of Roeland Park, Fairway and Westwood. According to a post on Roeland Park’s Facebook page, all partners agreed to the decision.

“This was a hard decision for the City partners to make, but he decision was made unanimously recognizing that he safety and health of the community is the top priority,” the post states. “In addition, the Cities acknowledge that in this time of need (sic) the budget allocated for the fireworks display can be deployed to support other vital City services.”

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced on May 19 that the state would move into Phase 2 of the “Ad Astra” reopening plan, which will restrict gatherings of 15 or more people. She said she expects to move to Phase 3 by June 8 and phase out the restrictions as soon as June 22.

FOX4 is tracking the coronavirus. Stay informed by clicking or tapping, here.