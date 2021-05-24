First Lady Jill Biden plans first trip to Kansas City, visiting vaccination clinic

First lady Jill Biden visits a classroom at Glendale Middle School on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Kansas City, Missouri, later this week.

She first plans to fly to Grand Rapids, Michigan, before continuing to Kansas City on Thursday.

The First Lady plans to stop at a pop-up vaccination clinic at Metropolitan Community College’s Penn Valley campus to highlight the partnership between the college and the federal retail pharmacy program.

If you’d like to get a vaccination at the clinic, registration is required. You can choose between the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The vaccines will be dispensed from Costco Pharmacy.

MCC said each person who gets a vaccine will receive a scholarship for one Summer or Fall 2021 class at the in-district tuition rate. The scholarship is open to new or current students and may be redeemed for a class at any of MCC’s five campus locations or online.

