First omicron variant case confirmed in Johnson County, Kansas

OLATHE, Kan. — The first positive case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been confirmed in Johnson County, Kansas, according to the Johnson County health department.

The Johnson County health department is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and investigating the case involving a man under the age of 30.

The health department is working to identify and communicate with those who may have come in contact with the confirmed case.

“The best way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, the county’s health director. “Get your first, second or booster dose as soon, when eligible, as you can to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Those who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine include anyone age 5 and older. Boosters have been approved for people age 18 and older at least six months after the last dose of their primary series of either Pfizer of Moderna. For those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, anyone age 18 or older can receive a booster dose at least two months after the first dose.

The health department said people should use a layered approach, get vaccinated, wear a mask, stay away from crowds, wash hands frequently and stay home if sick.

Two cases of the omicron variant were confirmed earlier this week in Wyandotte County.