First public health workers in Wyandotte County receive COVID-19 vaccine

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The first public health workers in Wyandotte County are rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Their shots were given at the newly remodeled former Kmart store on State Avenue in KCK, which is serving as the metro’s first mass vaccine clinic.

More than a third of people coming to Wyandotte County test sites end up testing positive for coronavirus. That’s why the city and county say getting vaccines into the arms of as many as possible will prove an important weapon in the battle against this virus.

In a few quick seconds, 77-year-old Curt Robinson made history.

“It was a very smooth experience. The shot was one of the better shots I’ve ever had!” Robinson said.

He’s been volunteering time since the pandemic began to check-in his Wyandotte County neighbors for COVID-19 testing. Now, he’s the first receipient of the vaccine from the Unified Government’s Public Health Department.

“I think myself and everyone else should do it when they can, to get this vaccine, it’s going to help the community in a big way,” said Robinson.

Wyandotte County is putting its new COVID vaccine clinic in a former Kmart store to the test, vaccinating 50 health department workers Wednesday. All have been in the trenches conducting testing or will soon help give the shots to other health workers, and eventually the public.

“It’s hard to even put into words what this means for a team of people who have worked 12 hours a day, every day of the week, Saturdays and Sundays for 10 months and so for them, this is about the public’s health, of course, and this is about protecting Wyandotte County and moving us forward,” said Juliann Van Liew, Wyandotte County Unified Government Public Health Department director.

COVID’s hit Wyandotte County especially hard. Its case rates are up to 50-percent higher than neighboring communities. The Black and Latinx community have suffered disproportionate illness and death. Two county health workers from those communities were part of the initial group to get vaccinated, to lead by example.

“This pandemic has impacted our community in a number of ways and we want to get back to sense of normalcy and way that’s going to happen is by getting this vaccination,” said Nicole Garner, Wyandotte County Unified Government Public Health Department project director.

“It’s the important thing to do this for us to move forward as a society and really combat the virus head-on,” said Bianca Garcia, Wyandotte County Unified Government Public Health Department health supervisor.

Starting Monday, hundreds of county EMS workers will be vaccinated next. That’ll be followed by healthcare industry and some essential workers. The county’s hoping to give more than 2500 vaccines by mid-January before opening up the process to those age 75-plus.

The health department’s actively recruiting healthcare professionals through large industry groups in the area to come to the vaccine clinic in the coming weeks. If you’re a health industry worker on the front lines and live in Wyandotte County and don’t get word, you should call the health department or 311 to get on the list.

The county is expecting to get weekly shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine starting in early to mid-January, which will help continue to expand who is eligible for testing.