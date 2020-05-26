Five days of free COVID-19 testing for Missouri residents begins at Cable-Dahmer Arena in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Free COVID-19 tests will be available for the next five days in Independence, Missouri.

It’s a part of a statewide effort Governor Mike Parson announced last week.

Testing begins at 7 a.m. Tuesday at Cable-Dahmer Arena and will be available to anyone that wants one.

COVID-19 tests will be done for 12 hours a day for the next five days.

Similar testing is being done in multiple counties across the state.

Governor Parson wants to test at least 10,000 people over the span of 10 days.

“I cannot emphasize enough how important testing is to our overall recovery plan. All four pillars of our recovery plan are important, but testing will be the key,” Gov. Parson said. “The more testing we do, the more knowledge we have on what the situation in Missouri actually looks like, and the better-equipped we are to move forward.”

The results will then determine how the state moves forward in terms of getting back to normal.

If the numbers are low, that’s good news.

If they’re not, additional steps will be taken to keep the virus from spreading.

The tests will include the nasal swab.

It is highly encouraged that you preregister before you come out to get tested.

If you do not have online access you can call (877) 435-8411.