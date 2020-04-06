Five KCPD employees have now tested positive for coronavirus, department says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five members of the Kansas City Police Department have now tested positive for coronavirus.

KCPD spokesman Officer Jake Becchina said three more employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the department announced its first two cases last week.

RELATED: Kansas City police shift priorities to maintain protection after COVID-19 sidelines employees

In all, three officers and two civilians have now contracted the virus.

Additionally, 25 other KCPD employees are quarantining.

Becchina said the department’s staffing levels are still good. They have provisions in place to ensure there’s plenty of staffing to continue to respond to calls for service, he said.

They’re not the only Kansas City first responders who have been impacted by coronavirus.

Late last week, the Kansas City Fire Department announced that eight firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19.

One of those firefighters has already completed a 14-day quarantine and is back on duty; the others are completing their quarantines.

KCFD assumes they all contracted the virus from patients they helped transport to local hospitals, KCFD Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker said. All Kansas City firefighters are also trained as EMTs.

In addition, dozens of firefighters who came into contact with the eight confirmed patients have been isolating, according to Walker.