Five new COVID-19 cases tied to Lawrence bar

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Five people who’ve recently tested positive for COVID-19 were present at a Lawrence bar, according to health officials in Douglas County.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health epidemiologists said five people who tested positive for the virus were at Bullwinkles Bar, 1344 Tennessee St., on June 20 or June 26-27.

The announcement comes on the same day that bars in the county were forced to close for a two week period due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We’d ask anyone who was there those dates to monitor for potential COVID-19 symptoms,” said Informatics Director Sonia Jordan. “Because we are not confident in being able to identify everyone who was there and might have come in close contact with people who were contagious, we have released this information on this outbreak.”

This is the second outbreak linked to a bar in Lawrence.

On June 26, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health officials announced that several people who tested positive for COVID-19 were present at The Hawk, 1340 Ohio Street on the evenings of Friday, June 19 or Saturday, June 20.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health’s coronavirus hotline is 785-856-4343.