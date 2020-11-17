Following new mask guidelines, experts call face shields ‘half-step above nothing’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following new federal guidelines on social distancing and mask wearing and in advance of new recommendations at the local level, experts in the metro are repeating a familiar refrain: Not all masks are created equal.

“A plastic face shield is a half-step above nothing,” said Don McNulty with Crime Scene Cleaners, Inc.

McNulty’s made a career out of fighting invisible bacteria, and his company has been operating in overdrive since the beginning of the pandemic.

McNulty said, in light of the latest PPE recommendations, he believes the clear plastic face-shield, favored by Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, leaves much to be desired.

“It doesn’t capture anything,” McNulty said. “It’s a hard, acetate surface, and everything just spreads out or spreads down around this edge of the shield.”

McNulty and his associates take a similarly dim view of the popular neck gaiter.

“It’s just like wearing a T-shirt over your face,” he said.

McNulty believes the closest thing anyone can come to true protection is the N95 mask. Although McNulty points, like everything else, the supply isn’t what it used to be.

“We used to pay less than $1 for one (N95 mask),” he said. “And now we’re paying over $3 apiece.”