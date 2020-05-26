Ford pauses production at Claycomo plant after worker tests positive for COVID-19

CLAYCOMO, Mo. — The Ford production plant in Claycomo is temporarily pausing production after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, a company spokeswoman said they are closing the transit side of the plant until deep cleaning is completed.

“In this instance, our protocol calls for us to deep clean and disinfect the employees’ work area, equipment, team area and the path that the employee took while at the plant today. We are temporarily pausing production at Kansas City Assembly Plant – on the Transit side – until the deep cleaning is completed. We are notifying people known to have been in close contact with the infected individual and asking them to self-quarantine for 14 days,” the statement reads.

Production at the Claycomo Ford plant just resumed May 18.

It’s unclear how many workers tested positive for COVID-19. FOX4 has reached out to the Clay County Health Department for more information.

This story is developing.