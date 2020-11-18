Fort Leavenworth schools to begin remote learning for all students due to rise in COVID-19 cases

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Fort Leavenworth school district announced Wednesday that it will be moving to a remote learning environment for all students beginning November 30 and continuing through January 8 due to increasing COVID-19 case sin the area.

“It is important to emphasize that this was a tough decision and not one taken lightly,” the district said in a letter sent to parents Wednesday. “The decision was not made because of COVID-19 transmission within our schools. We continue to see schools doing an excellent job of implementing our district protocols, including social distancing, all students and staff wearing masks, hand washing/hand sanitizing, stable group cohorts, and increased cleaning measures throughout all of our school and district buildings. These actions have supported keeping transmissions low within schools; however, a rising number of students and staff are in quarantine.”

As of Monday, Leavenworth County had a 16.9% positivity rate, and has seen increases in positive cases and contacts of positives in the Fort Leavenworth community. This continued local and area exponential rise of COVID-19 cases was a significant factor in implementing full district remote learning for all district students.

The district said it does not want to risk a super-spread or a cluster that could cause health concerns and interrupt upcoming holiday travel and plans for students, families, and staff originating out of schools. Activities such as birthday parties, holiday events, neighborhood gatherings, social outings to eat and drink, etc., are collectively doubling the case count of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the state of Kansas.

“While these exposures might not originate in a school setting, they negatively impact school districts’ ability to adequately staff and supervise classrooms when employees test positive or are under a household quarantine order,” the district said.