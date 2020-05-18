Fourth inmate dies of COVID-19 at Kansas’ largest prison

MISSION, Kan. — A fourth inmate has died of the coronavirus during an outbreak that has sickened hundreds at the state’s largest prison.

The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Monday that the Lansing Correctional Facility inmate who died Saturday was over the age of 60 and had underlying medical conditions.

His name wasn’t released, but the corrections department said had been imprisoned since 1989 on charges that included aggravated robbery and first-degree murder.

The prison near Kansas City has been the hardest hit in the state, with 88 staff members and 750 inmates testing positive.

Two of the staff members have died.

