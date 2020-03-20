FOX4 Kim Byrnes checks in from self-quarantine after recent trip to Mexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Under the new mandates from Kansas Department of Health and Environment FOX4's Kim Byrnes must self-quarantine for the next two weeks.

She will be checking in from her home on the FOX4 Morning Show.

Byrnes traveled to Mexico before the COVID-19 outbreak, and before she returned home, KDHE released new mandates surrounding travel.

She told FOX4 Friday morning that she is feeling fine, she does not suspect she has the virus, she is just doing her part to prevent the spread of germs and comply with KDHE.

KDHE is now ordering a 14-day quarantine for anyone who has traveled to these places:

California, Florida, New York and Washington states, which have seen high levels of transmission

These high transmission counties in Colorado: Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison

Anywhere on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15

Anywhere international on or after March 15

People should also self-quarantine for 14 days if they have been notified by a public health official that they have been in contact with someone who has a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the mandate.

Self-quarantining means not going to school, work or any other setting where it is impossible to maintain a 6-foot distance from other people. If anyone then develops symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or a fever, they should contact their local health care provider and tell them about their recent travels.

Anyone experiencing mild symptoms who has not recently traveled should, for now, self-quarantine at home, according to the mandate. People shoulstd stay this way for at least seven days after symptoms start or for 72 hours after the fever is gone without the use of medication.

However, people experiencing more sever symptoms should call their health care provider. Testing will only be done on the sickest patients. Treatment will remain the same for those experiencing mild symptoms, with or without a positive test.