Free N95 masks arrive; Here’s how to get yours

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The US government plans to give away millions of N95 masks in an effort to fight the omicron variant, and others that could come after it.

Thousands of masks are now in the process of arriving in Kansas and Missouri.

The masks will be available to pickup at thousands of locations across the country, including stores, pharmacies, and community health centers. According to the White House, the masks are being shipped this week and will be available starting next week.

The following are just some of the places you’ll be able to get your free N95 masks in the Kansas City metro.

CVS/TARGET

The retail pharmacy said it will soon be ready to give away the free N95 masks, but is still working to finalize a distribution plan. The masks will be available as locations receive allocations from the government.

Target said CVS will also be in charge of handing out its allocation through pharmacies in stores.

HY-VEE

Kansas City Hy-Vee locations started receiving shipments of N95 masks from the government on Friday, Jan. 21. Stores that have already received masks are distributing them.

Hy-Vee said all pharmacies will have free masks available to the public by Wednesday, Jan. 26.

WALGREENS

Walgreens expects to begin handing out free masks as early as Friday, Jan. 28, however, it’s possible that not all locations will have masks at that time.

The chain said it will have masks in varying sizes available. Each customer can leave with a maximum of three free N95 masks, while supplies last.

Keep an eye on your store. Walgreens said locations will have signs up indicating masks availability.