KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just extended its travel mask mandate into May. Philadelphia reenacted its mask mandate amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, and a number of high-profile Democrats have tested positive after attending a large dinner.

Will we see another COVID-19 surge in the U.S. in the coming weeks and months, or do you need a fourth COVID vaccine?

It’s sometimes hard to figure out which COVID-19 precautions to take and when to take them. That’s why the Jackson County Health Department said it created a community calculator.

The online tool, available on the health department’s website, will show the current recommendations for individuals risk level.

The website asks users to select their county. Then determine from a provided list if you are considered high-risk. Answer a few additional questions and click the button to calculate your risk.

The calculator will list the extra precautions, if any, users may want to consider taking, along with any additional recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The risk calculator is free to use and does not require anyone to register or set up an account to get results.

