From closets to the front lines, local doctor collects button-down shirts to be used as gowns

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- Dr. Lori Falcone doesn’t make house calls. She’s a pediatrician with Priority Care Pediatrics in Parkville.

And this week, some people are stopping by her home, keeping a safe distance, to drop off essential medical supplies.

Just not the kind you might imagine.

“We’re collecting button-down shirts that we can turn backwards and basically use as a gown,” Falcone said. “So we can put a fresh one on for each patient, wash it at the end of the day, and keep re-using them because we can’t get enough disposable gowns that we can use.”

Falcone put out the word on her neighborhood Facebook page. She said the response has been impressive.

“So far, pretty overwhelming,” Falcone said. “Very, very good response. It’s really heartwarming to see.”

Kelly Smith is one of Falcone’s neighbors who dropped off some shirts Monday. Like many, she was thrilled to find any way to help out during this global health crisis.

“Most of the other requests for medical supplies, we don’t have anything at home that we can give,” Smith said. “So it was nice to be able to do our part.”

Falcone said if you'd like to help, check with your primary care doctor or pediatrician to see if there's a way you can donate button-downs where you live.