Frontier Airlines will require all passengers to wear masks starting May 8

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frontier Airlines announced Friday that starting May 8, they will require all customers to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth.

According to the airline’s website, this will apply to any customer at the ticket counter, gate area, and on the plane.

“This effort is yet another action we are taking to help you feel more comfortable when flying with Frontier and follows the guidance of the CDC and local authorities,” Frontier’s website said in a statement.

The airline said employees and flight crews are already required to wear face coverings at work.

The airline said they’d like customers to follow CDC guidelines and wear a face covering that fits snuggly against the side of the face and is secured with ties or ear loops. According to the guidelines, it should also include multiple layers of fabric but also allow for breathing.

Frontier said this new policy, like CDC guidelines, does not apply to young children who cannot wear a mask.