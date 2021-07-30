Get a COVID-19 vaccine without ever leaving your car

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Jackson County Health Department is making it as easy as possible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The health department is teaming up with Mid-Continent Public Library to hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, July 31.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Midwest Genealogy Center in Independence. The center is located at 3440 S. Lee’s Summit Road in Independence, Missouri.

Vaccines are free and advance registration is not required. The health department just wants you to show up for a dose. The clinic will offer the following options:

1 st and 2 nd doses of Pfizer

and 2 doses of Pfizer 2 nd doses of Moderna

doses of Moderna Single-dose Johnson & Johnson

The health department asks anyone receiving a second dose to also bring your vaccination card, but you won’t be turned away if you don’t have it.

If this clinic doesn’t fit your schedule, you can always text a zip code to GETVAX (438829) to get information about the closest place to get a vaccination. The option is also available in Spanish by texting a zip code to VACUNA (822862).