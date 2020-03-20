Goodwill stores and donation centers in Kansas, Missouri to close temporarily due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Goodwill stores in Eastern Kansas and Western Missouri will close temporarily as the nation tries to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In a news release, MOKAN Goodwill said they would be closing temporarily on March 21st until further notice.

The closure will affect 15 retail stores, including stores in the Kansas City metro, Lawrence, Topeka, Manhattan, Pittsburg and St. Joseph. The main office at 800 E 18th Street in Kansas City will remain open.

Workforce services will also continue on a limited basis to serve people in need, but all in-person hiring events are postponed. The hiring events will continue online.

“Our social enterprise is driven by the resell revenue generated by our stores, which in turn provide resources and opportunities for job counseling, training, placement and coaching for thousands of people with barriers to employment in our communities. This makes our decision to close our stores all the more difficult,” Ed Lada, President and CEO of Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas, said.

