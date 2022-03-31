TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment say, as of Thursday, the state is moving into the next phase of its pandemic response: endemic normalcy.

The KDHE will make changes to continue the transition from emergency response to “new normal” starting on April 1, which will include life with COVID-19.

The KDHE will use the lessons learned from the pandemic to ensure that Kansas is prepared for potential surges or other needs that might come in the future.

“Kansas is continuing the transition to a new phase of understanding and living with COVID-19,” Kelly said. “We know the pandemic is not over, however, we now have the tools and knowledge obtained over the past two years to prevent or reduce the spread of the virus.”

This decision was made as the current COVID-19 metrics have begun to move in a positive direction. The KDHE says that over 7 million tests have been administered, over 4 million vaccines have been given out and over 78% of eligible Kansans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“In our new normal, we will continue to ensure that Kansans have equitable access to life-saving vaccines, tests, and treatments. This shift does not mean that COVID is over, but rather we are working to manage the disease in a way that allows us to maintain a more normal life that is once again filled with friends, families, and other loved ones,” KDHE’s new Secretary Janet Stanek said.

The KDHE’s endemic response plan addresses six areas that are designed to ensure the safety and well-being of all Kansans:

Intervention: KDHE will continue to provide comprehensive guidance while continuing to offer additional assistance to underserved and/or vulnerable populations.

Vaccination: KDHE will focus on making sure vulnerable populations have access to the COVID-19 vaccine while existing vaccine providers, including health care providers, pharmacists, hospitals, and LHDs, will continue to serve the broader population.

Treatment: KDHE will continue to ensure Kansans will be able to receive COVID-19 treatment across the State, as treatment distribution shifts away from public health entities and back to local health care providers.

Testing: KDHE will continue to support access to free testing across the state through community testing sites, LHDs, and K-12 schools as long as federal funding is available. In addition, the federal government provides direct testing support to Federally Qualified Health Centers and pharmacies around the state. To find a free testing location near you, go to knowbeforeyougoKS.com. KDHE testing support for Long Term Care Facilities will be phased out on May 15, 2022, and testing support for employers ends on June 30, 2022.

Monitoring: KDHE will continue to monitor data as reported by organizations and facilities across the state to understand the status of COVID-19 and proactively identify at-risk groups. Public reporting will be reduced to once a week.

Communications: KDHE will continue to provide essential and accessible COVID information to keep Kansans safe and aware of any subsequent changes to COVID-19 response efforts.

The KDHE said that it will remain prepared to increase its ability to quickly respond to a surge in the future and keep Kansans safe should the need arise.