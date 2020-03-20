Gov. Kelly offers $5M to Kansas bars, restaurants and more affected by coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas government is offering up to $5 million to hospitality businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, after dine-in eating at restaurants has stopped and events have been cancelled.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced the Hospitality Industry Relief Emergency (HIRE) Fund in a news conference on March 20. The goal is to provide loans for businesses that have had to cut their operations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses will be able to apply for an individual loan of up to $20,000 and be charged 0% interest for 36 months.

Companies in the hospitality sector include the following

Restaurants

Bars

Lodging facilities

Conference centers

Event centers

$2 million will go directly toward the Kansas City metro area, including Johnson, Wyandotte, Shawnee and Douglas counties. Johnson County has seen the most cases in the state to date, reporting 24 on March 20, an increase of eight from the day before. Wyandotte County was the first to record a death as a result of COVID-19.

$1 millions will also go toward Sedgwick County, where Wichita has also been directly affected. The remaining $2 million will go to the rest of the state.

Businesses must meet eligibility requirements, such as having less than 100 employees and having no outstanding state tax obligations.

Those looking to apply for a loan can do so, here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video