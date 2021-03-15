Gov. Kelly says Kansas moving into next vaccination phase next week

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday the state would move into the next vaccination phase–consolidating phase three and four as of March 22.

Leaders with Wyandotte County said amid the announcement, they are still working through the previous phase.

“I think right now we are doing what we can to move through phase two,” Janell Friesen with the Wyandotte County Unified Government Department of Health said.

Kelly’s plan will include ways to get the state ready to move to the next phase, the state will help ensure local providers and departments have enough time to notify Kansans who will be eligible.

The state will also work with pharmacies, hospitals, and physicians to get more vaccines administered.

To meet the demand, the health department is growing the team of workers, including volunteers and contractors to deal with more vaccinations and meet the needs of Kansans.

“We want our community members and community partners to help so that we can get more phase two vaccinated so that we can gear up for additional phases,” she said.

Kelly said she urges Kansans to go to kansasvaccine.gov find my vaccine mapping tool to find vaccines available.