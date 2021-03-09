Gov. Kelly visits KCK mass vaccination center, hoping to reach minority communities

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Transparency, communication and flexibility were a few of the main themes discussed during Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s visit Tuesday to the National Guard Armory mass vaccination site in KCK.

Local leaders hope the site will serve as blueprint to improve vaccine processes statewide.

“If I were going to look at what we could have done better from the very beginning,” Kelly said, “it could have been communication.”

The site will vaccinate some of the most vulnerable populations in Wyandotte County. Since the start of vaccinations, many Kansans feel left in the dark with questions about where to get a vaccine, how to get it, how to sign up and who’s eligible.

Local organizers with the mass vaccination site said the collaboration is key to increasing the vaccination rate in the state.

Kelly said the state is also working on ways to reach out to those in communities of color effectively.

“We keep adding to the number of folks we have available to provide the vaccine as they come in from the feds,” Kelly said. “We will get them out and into arms.”

Wyandotte County residents who are ages 85 and over can walk into the site with no appointment.