Gov. Parson activating Missouri National Guard to help administer COVID-19 vaccines

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard will work together to distribute vaccines across the state.

In a press conference Wednesday, Parson said there will be a mass vaccination team assigned to each of the Missouri State Highway Patrol regions.

These mass vaccination teams will consist of 30 support personnel to help with traffic control, administrative support and data input.

Additionally, the state will send targeted vaccination teams to Kansas City and St. Louis to work with local clergies and inner city populations. These four-person teams will have one vaccinator and three support staff to assist with administrative duties.

To help speed up the vaccination process, we are announcing a partnership between @Missouri_NG, @HealthyLivingMo, and other state partners to establish community vaccination sites across the state. pic.twitter.com/vsOGFY2oZt — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) January 20, 2021

“Each team will have the capability to administer as many as 2,500 doses per day,” Parson said of the mass vaccination teams, and each targeted vaccination teams will be able to provide up to 160 doses per day.

Parson said the DHSS and the National Guard have already begun the process of securing vaccination sites to get to work.

One mass vaccination site is scheduled to begin this week in the southeastern part of the state. Other sites will be operational by the end of January, Parson said.

“The purpose of these vaccination teams is to support our existing vaccinators and provide an additional vaccination source for eligible Missourians that may otherwise have a hard time receiving a vaccine,” Parson said in a statement.

The governor also tweeted that the state has administered over 265,000 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday. However, Parson noted that supply is still extremely limited.