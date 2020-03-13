Parson declares state of emergency in Missouri after 2 more presumptive positive coronavirus cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Friday, Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency for Missouri while also announcing two more “presumptive positive” cases in the state.

Parson did not provide any specific details, such as location or patient details, Friday afternoon about the two new cases when he announced them.

In all, 94 people have now been tested for COVID-19, and 90 of those test have come back negative.

Parson’s executive order enacts Missouri’s emergency plan. It provides $7 million in state funds in addition to federal funds that Missouri is already receiving.

Parson said school administrators in Missouri should seek advice of local health officials before closing schools. He say that the decision should be made on the local level.

There is no statewide decision on limits on gatherings. The governor said that decision should come from local leaders.

The two previous cases were located in St. Louis County and in Springfield.

Missouri’s first coronavirus patient, a woman in her 20s, had recently returned from a study-abroad trip to Italy where the virus outbreak has been widespread.

The Springfield patient is in their 20s and had recently returned from Austria.

Kansas has also declared a state of emergency, which came Thursday after the state’s first coronavirus death in Wyandotte County.

There are five other cases in Kansas, four in Johnson County and one in Wichita.