Gov. Parson confirms five new cases in Missouri, including another in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson has confirmed five new coronavirus cases Tuesday afternoon for Missouri, including one in Cass County.

Parson also announced new cases in Greene, St. Louis, Boone and Cole counties.

Details about the new Cass County case were not immediately available.

Missouri’s governor said 267 people have been tested across the state, and 253 of those tests have come back negative.

Altogether there are now cases in Cass County (2), Jackson County (1), Greene County (4), St. Louis County (4), St. Louis City 1), Boone County (1), Cole County (1) and Henry County (1).

Two cases, one in Cass and one in Jackson, were confirmed positive tests performed by commercial labs, Parson said.

The health department confirmed Jackson County’s first case early Tuesday afternoon. Health department officials say the individual affected is a woman in her 80’s who had not traveled recently.

The announcement brings the state’s total to 15, as of Monday night, he said.