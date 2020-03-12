Gov. Parson confirms Missouri’s second case of coronavirus, located in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson has confirmed that Missouri now has its second case of “presumptive positive” coronavirus.

Parson said the case is based in Springfield, but has not provided any more information at this time.

He, along with the Springfield mayor and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard, will hold a news conference at 6 p.m. in Springfield to provide more details on the newest COVID-19 case.

Missouri’s first coronavirus patient is based out of St. Louis County. That patient had recently returned from a trip to Italy where the virus outbreak has been widespread.

As of this Thursday, four cases have also been confirmed in Kansas, all of which are in Johnson County. The first was confirmed over the weekend — a female under 50 years old.

Three new, unrelated cases were announced on Thursday. Those three patients are all men between 35 and 65 years old. They all visited the same conference in Florida, where Kansas Health Secretary Lee Norman believes they contracted the virus.