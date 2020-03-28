Governor Kelly issues statewide ‘stay-at-home’ order

TOPEKA, Kan. – As part of the ongoing effort to limit the spread of novel coronavirus in Kansas, Governor Kelly issued a statewide “stay-at-home” order, making Kansas the 23rd state in the nation to do so.

The order will exist in conjunction with the Kansas Essential Function Framework for COVID-19 response efforts and will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday March 30, 2020. The order will be in place at least until Sunday April 19, 2020.

“Our modeling continues to suggest that the number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases in Kansas could reach as high as 900 over the next week,” Kelly said. “While I left these decisions to local health departments as long as possible, the reality is that the patchwork approach that has developed is inconsistent and is a recipe for chaos and, ultimately, for failure in our statewide fight to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

As of 10 a.m. on March 28, there were 261 positive cases in Kansas, according to the KDHE.

Under the Executive Order 20-16, Kansas are directed to stay at home unless performing one of the following essential activities:

Obtaining food, medicine and other household necessities;

Going to and from work at a business or organization performing an essential function as identified in the Kansas Essential Function Framework;

Seeking medical care;

Caring for children, family members or pets, or caring for a vulnerable person in another location;

Engaging in an outdoor activity, provided individuals maintain a distance of six feet from one another and abide by the 10-person limitation on gather size.

“I know this is hard, and I can’t tell you how much I wish it weren’t necessary,” Kelly said. “But we have a small window to ensure that Kansas does not suffer the same terrible fate of other hard-hit states like New York and Missouri. We’ve all got to do our part to help stop the spread of the disease. Stay home. Stay safe.”

Governor Kelly explained that this action became necessary for three key reasons:

To provide statewide uniformity in response efforts

To prevent overwhelming hospitals – especially rural hospitals – who may not have the same capacity to handle an influx of COVID-19 patients

To buy Kansas more time as the state officials work with federal partners to secure badly needed protective personal equipment, additional ventilators and COVID-19 testing supplies.

The executive order can be viewed here: Executive Order 20-16

For additional information visit kdehks.gov/coronavirus.

