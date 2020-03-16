Governor Kelly, Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment give coronavirus update

The news conference is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.:

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it knows there are many questions circulating regarding novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and is working to provide daily updates to the public.

Governor Laura Kelly will be joined by Dr. Lee Norman, secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, for a news conference to discuss developments and recommendations regarding COVID-19.

KDHE is updating the number of positive and negative testing results for COVID-19 Monday – Friday on www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.