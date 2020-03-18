Governor Mike Parson postpones upcoming municipal elections until June

Gov. Mike Parson listens to a media question during a press conference to discuss the status of license renewal for the St. Louis Planned Parenthood facility on May 29, 2019 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson stated that the facility still had until Friday to comply with the state in order to renew the license. (Photo by Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In response to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, Missouri Governor Mike Parson issued an executive order Wednesday to delay the upcoming municipal elections until June, according to KTVI.

The elections, which were originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, will now take place Tuesday, June 2.

“Postponing Missouri’s municipal elections is a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters,” Governor Parson wrote in a statement. “Postponing an election is not easy, but we are all in this together. We are thankful to Secretary Ashcroft and our 116 election authorities for their leadership, cooperation, and commitment to doing what is best for their communities during this time.”

Missouri currently has 16 recorded cases of coronavirus.

Jackson County health officials said late Tuesday a man in his 40s who had recently traveled abroad tested positive for the virus. The man is doing well and is isolated at home, while his family is in quarantine.

The other patient in Jackson County is a woman in her 80s who had not recently traveled.

Missouri health officials have reported COVID-19 cases in Boone, Cass, Jackson, Cole, Greene, Henry and St. Louis counties, and one case in the city of St. Louis.