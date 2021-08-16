Grandview Offers Vaccine While People Get License Plates, Pay Taxes

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — The city of Grandview wants unvaccinated people who renew their driver’s licenses or license plates to also take time to get vaccinated.

Samuel Rodgers Health Center has its mobile clinic parked at city hall this week to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who is 18 or older.

Up to 1,000 people a week typically come to the Grandview city hall to go to the Department of Motor Vehicles or the Jackson County collections office. The hope is that while they do that, unvaccinated people also may get the shot if it’s convenient for them.

“Just a hesitancy about them, but I believe as more time has gone on they are seeing that it’s fine and people are responding more to getting the vaccine,” Alejandra Rodela, a Samuel Rodgers nurse, said.

Samuel Rodgers will be giving out the Johnson-and-Johnson one-dose vaccine until 2 p.m. The shot is free but you do need to show some form of identification. No appointments are necessary and you don’t have to be a Grandview resident.

Seeing people in line for other government services gave city staff the idea to try to do vaccinations while people wait.

Nurses tell me they hope to administer about 100 shots Monday.