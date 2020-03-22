Grandview representative diagnosed with COVID-19 says ‘it will be a long recovery’

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Missouri State Rep. Joe Runions (D- Grandview) is currently recovering after being diagnosed with coronavirus COVID-19.

On Sunday he released a letter to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, sharing his experience from the illness and urging him to do all he can to get necessary supplies needed to area hospitals.

In his letter to the governor, Runions urged the Parson to do everything within his power to prevent Missouri’s hospital and medical staff from becoming overwhelmed during this pandemic.

In a statement released Sunday, Runions said, “Although I remain hospitalized, I am getting better, but it will be a long recovery. The most important thing to me right now is for the doctors, nurses and hospitals in our state to get all of the support and supplies they need as they work to treat this illness.”

Runions said a top concern of his doctors at St. Joseph Hospital in Kansas City, is the possibility that they will run out of vital supplies, especially personal protective equipment.

“Since I am in isolation, every time a doctor or nurse comes in to check on me, they must put on all manner of gear to protect themselves,” Runions said in his letter. “However, stocks of that equipment are rapidly running low, and doctors are deeply concerned about whether those stocks will be replenished fast enough to keep up with demand.”

He said doctors also expanded the need in testing more quickly to identify and treat those who have contracted the virus.

Runions said he has witnessed first-hand how much of these supplies are being used up in treating COVID-19 patients.